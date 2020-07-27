INDIA

1-MIN READ

Human Clinical Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine 'Covaxin' Begins at Odisha Hospital

The trial of Covaxin commenced at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, one of the 12 centres selected by ICMR for conducting phase one and two of the process.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
The human clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against the novel coronavirus, began at an institute in the state capital on Monday, a senior official said.

The much-awaited trial of BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine or Covaxin commenced at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, one of the 12 centres selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase one and two of the process, the official at the facility said.

Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, was administered to several selected persons who had volunteered to be part of the crucial trial, Dr E Venkat Rao, principal investigator of the trial process, said.

The volunteers had undergone a rigorous screening procedure, he said, adding they were administered the vaccine strictly in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), he said.

