Human Eyes, Ears, Brain & Face Parts Found in 2 Containers in Closed Nashik Shop, Probe Started

The shop owner's sons are doctors so the organs could be there for medical purposes, but all angles are being probed, police said (Image: Reuters/Representative Photo)

A foul smell was emanating from the shop for the past couple of days after which residents in the vicinity alerted police late Sunday night, an official said

Human remnants have been found in a closed shop in the basement of a building in Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra’s Nashik city, police said on Monday.

A foul smell was emanating from the shop for the past couple of days after which residents in the vicinity alerted police late Sunday night, an official said.

“The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe," he said.

“The two sons of the shop’s owner are doctors. so it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles. No case has been registered so far," the Mumbai Naka police station official added.

first published:March 28, 2022, 14:25 IST