Human Remains Recovered from Trolley Bag in Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Cops Probe Links to Shraddha Walkar Case
1-MIN READ

Human Remains Recovered from Trolley Bag in Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Cops Probe Links to Shraddha Walkar Case

PTI

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 08:14 IST

Faridabad, India

A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, officials said. (PTI Photo)

A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, officials said. (PTI Photo)

The remains of a human body were recovered from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road here on Thursday, police said.

The remains of a human body were recovered from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road here on Thursday, police said.

The parts were discovered by a man who had gone to the hills, the police said.

Officers from Surajkund police station sent the body parts to the mortuary after a forensic team examined it, they said.

A team from Delhi Police, suspecting that the body parts could be linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, also reached the spot.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Police (Mehrauli) Vinod Narang ruled out any possibility of those being linked to the Shraddha Walkar case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Faridabad NIT) Narender Kadiyan said the body parts had been kept in the mortuary.

The remains seem to be around two months old and it is not yet clear if the body was that of a man or a woman, he said.

A forensic team also examined the body parts and an FIR would be registered after post mortem, he added.

first published:November 25, 2022, 08:14 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 08:14 IST