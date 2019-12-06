Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Human Rights Activists Submit Complaint Over Sarkeguda Encounter, Want FIR Against Ex-CM Raman Singh

Local villagers, along with activists Himanshu Kumar and Soni Sori, approached Basaguda police station, seeking registration of a case against Raman Singh who was then CM, a senior police official and five other police and CRPF officials.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Human Rights Activists Submit Complaint Over Sarkeguda Encounter, Want FIR Against Ex-CM Raman Singh
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Bijapur: Human rights activists on Friday submitted a complaint, seeking FIR against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and police and CRPF officials over the 'fake' encounter at Sarkeguda in 2012 in which 17 people were killed.

However, officials at the Basaguda police station in Bijapur district refused to register a First Information Report, activists claimed.

Local villagers, along with activists Himanshu Kumar and Soni Sori, approached Basaguda police station, seeking registration of a case against Raman Singh who was then CM, a senior police official and five other police and CRPF officials.

"The Judicial Commission's report has stated that it was a fake encounter and no maoists were present there," Himanshu Kumar told reporters.

"As many as 200 security personnel were involved in the fake encounter, and police are trying to save them. We will sit in front of the police station till FIR is

registered," he said.

On the intervening night of June 28-29, 2012, 17 people, including seven minors, were killed in an 'encounter' carried out by a team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police at Sarkeguda village of Bijapur.

The forces claimed they had intercepted a meeting of maoists. Following hue and cry, the then BJP government instituted a judicial inquiry.

The report of the one-member judicial commission of Justice V K Agrawal, tabled in the Assembly on December 2 this year, said there were no maoists present at the meeting, and there was no provocation from villagers to justify the firing.

Bastar police said on Friday that they were waiting for orders from the state government with regard to the commission's findings.

"The police had registered an FIR in connection with Sarkeguda encounter in 2012, and charge sheet was submitted in the court. Legally, we cannot register two cases over the same incident. We are taking legal opinion in this matter from the government," said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

Contacted for comments, Raman Singh claimed that the "matter is being politicized". The judicial commission has given its report and now it is the government's responsibility to take further action, he told PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram