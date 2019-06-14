English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Human Rights Body Seeks Report on Assault of Journalist in UP's Shamli
The National Human Rights Commission sought a detailed report from the DGP on the attack of a journalist in Shamli, including action taken against the guilty public servants and the status of the FIR registered against them, an NHRC press note said.
For Representation
Lucknow: Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking a report within four weeks on the assault of a TV journalist in Shamli on June 11.
In its notice, the NHRC said just a few hours after the Supreme Court ordered the release of a journalist, Amit Sharma was brutally assaulted by an SHO of the Government Railway Police.
