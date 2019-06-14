Human Rights Body Seeks Report on Assault of Journalist in UP's Shamli

Lucknow: Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking a report within four weeks on the assault of a TV journalist in Shamli on June 11.

The human rights body sought a detailed report from the DGP, including action taken against the guilty public servants and the status of the FIR registered against them, an NHRC press note said.

In its notice, the NHRC said just a few hours after the Supreme Court ordered the release of a journalist, Amit Sharma was brutally assaulted by an SHO of the Government Railway Police.