Human Rights Day 2020: History, Significance, Theme of the Day

Human Rights Day is marked annually on December 10 around the world. The day is marked to raise awareness about cultural, social, and physical rights and to corroborate the welfare of society in all possible contexts. The day commemorates the United Nations General Assembly adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. The UDHR specifies the rights every human is entitled to, regardless of the religion, race, colour, language, sex, political or other opinion, property, birth or other status, national or social origin.

Human Rights Day: History

December 10 was opted as Human Rights Day to honour the UNGA's affectation and ruling of UDHR on this date in the year 1948. The first ever global enunciation of human rights was held on December 10. UDHR is a charter available in over 500 languages and is also the most translated document in the world.

Human Rights Day: Significance

The occasion commemorates the day when the document outlining the fundamental rights of everyone required to be protected universally was put to good effect. The day reiterates the significance of human rights in restoring the world that seeks global solidarity, interconnectedness and shared humanity.

A statement on the UN website on Human Rights Day reads, “Human rights are at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity we cannot hope to drive sustainable development. Human Rights are driven by progress on all SDGs, and the SDGs are driven by advancements on human rights.”

Human Rights Day 2020: Theme

A new theme is set each year to celebrate this day and make the public aware of their fundamental rights and responsibilities as a part of society. The theme for Human Rights Day 2020 is relatable and in line with the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme is “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”.

It targets the need to build back the essential for the recovery efforts by ensuring Human Rights. The focus is central to convalescence, reaching global goals by generating equal opportunities for all. It also aims to use human rights standards to tackle inequalities, discrimination and exclusion and address the failures exploited by the pandemic.