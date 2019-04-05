Human Rights Lawyer Who Abused Air India Staff Gets Six Months in Jail

The UK-based international human rights lawyer, who was caught on video last year hurling abuses and expletives at staff on the Mumbai-London Air India flight, was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday.In the five minute video which went viral, the lawyer – UK national Simone Burns- was seen spewing a racist tirade and spitting at the crew in an inebriated state after being denied wine.“The experience of a drunk and irrational person in the confines of an aircraft is frightening, not least on a long-haul flight and poses a potential risk to safety,” Hindustan Time quoted Isleworth Crown Court Judge Nicholas Wood as saying after the video of the 50-year-old was screened.Judge Wood also stressed that the act of “spitting straight into a crew member’s face at close range is particularly insulting and upsetting” and that “such offences are often committed by people of impeccable character.”Burns was sentenced for being drunk on an airplane and additionally slapped with two months of assault after pleading guilty to the charges.According to her lawyer, Mark Kimsey, since the video of her behaviour went viral, Burns’ reputation has been destroyed and she has received a torrent of threats and abuses.“She is deeply ashamed of her behaviour; extremely apologetic and does not give any excuses for her behaviour,” Kimsey was quoted as saying.