Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Human Sacrifice Attempt: Injured Science Teacher's Son Dies in Assam

The science teacher, his son and another relative were injured in firing by policemen when they tried to stop the family members from sacrificing a three-year-old girl in Udalguri district.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Human Sacrifice Attempt: Injured Science Teacher's Son Dies in Assam
Representative image.
Loading...

Guwahati: One member of the science teacher's family that was about to sacrifice a minor girl in Assam's Udalguri district died on Sunday because of injuries suffered in police firing.

The science teacher, his son and another relative were injured in firing by policemen while trying to control the situation, a police official said. Pulakesh Saharia, the son of the school teacher, succumbed to his injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

His father Jadav Saharia and the relative are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said. A total of eight persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Ganakpara village on Saturday.

Local people informed police and the media after they found the teacher and his family members, including women, naked chanting mantras and about to sacrifice a three-year-old girl, stated to be the daughter of his sister-in-law.

The child was placed on a sacrificial altar and a priest was ready to sever the child's head with a long sword. The girl was saved as the villagers intervened and they were attacked by the family members with sword, axe, machete and stones, police said.

The family members set fire to their motorcycle, car, television set and fridge. Locals claimed that the priest had been conducting 'tantric' rituals in the house since the suicide of a girl there three years ago. Investigation into the incident is on, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram