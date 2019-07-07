Human Sacrifice Attempt: Injured Science Teacher's Son Dies in Assam
The science teacher, his son and another relative were injured in firing by policemen when they tried to stop the family members from sacrificing a three-year-old girl in Udalguri district.
Representative image.
Guwahati: One member of the science teacher's family that was about to sacrifice a minor girl in Assam's Udalguri district died on Sunday because of injuries suffered in police firing.
The science teacher, his son and another relative were injured in firing by policemen while trying to control the situation, a police official said. Pulakesh Saharia, the son of the school teacher, succumbed to his injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.
His father Jadav Saharia and the relative are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said. A total of eight persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Ganakpara village on Saturday.
Local people informed police and the media after they found the teacher and his family members, including women, naked chanting mantras and about to sacrifice a three-year-old girl, stated to be the daughter of his sister-in-law.
The child was placed on a sacrificial altar and a priest was ready to sever the child's head with a long sword. The girl was saved as the villagers intervened and they were attacked by the family members with sword, axe, machete and stones, police said.
The family members set fire to their motorcycle, car, television set and fridge. Locals claimed that the priest had been conducting 'tantric' rituals in the house since the suicide of a girl there three years ago. Investigation into the incident is on, police said.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Would Not be Able to Do Sex or Nude Scene on Screen, Says 'Malaal' Actress Sharmin Segal
- MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In
- Deepika Padukone Posts Most Romantic Birthday Message for Her 'Lover' Ranveer Singh
- Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment
- Same Place, Same Croc, 15 Years Apart: Steve Irwin's Son Recreates Picture With Crocodile
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s