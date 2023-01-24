CHANGE LANGUAGE
Human Skeleton Found in Indore International Airport Premises

PTI

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 22:47 IST

Indore, India

The remains were sent for forensic examination. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The human remains were recovered during an electrical work near the boundary wall of the airport on Monday night

A human skeleton, believed to be one-year-old, has been found in the premises of the high-security Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The human remains were recovered during an electrical work near the boundary wall of the airport on Monday night, Sanjay Shukla, in-charge of the Aerodrome police station, said.

An employee noticed the skeleton lying in a pit made for rainwater drainage after which the airport’s chief security officer contacted the police, he said.

“Prima facie the skeleton appears to be a year old. At this stage it is difficult to say whether the skeleton is of a man or a woman," Shukla said.

The remains were sent for forensic examination, said the police officer.

Shukla said the area where the skeleton was found is surrounded by bushes and movement of jackals has been noticed there in the past.

A detailed investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 24, 2023, 22:47 IST
