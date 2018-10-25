GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Human Skeleton Found Inside MCD School Tank in Rohini

Police said a skull and some bones were recovered from the tank after a few labourers involved in the cleaning spotted it and immediately alerted the school administration.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: A human skeleton was found inside a tank in an MCD school in Mukhmelpur village in Rohini district, police said on Thursday.

Police were informed about the incident by the school authorities on Wednesday evening, they said. Police said a skull and some bones were recovered from the tank after a few labourers involved in the cleaning spotted it and immediately alerted the school administration.

Police, along with crime and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, visited the spot and are waiting for the FSL report to ascertain how old the skeleton is and if was of a man or a woman, a police official said.



The police are also questioning the school authorities and those involved in maintenance of tank, he said.

