Human Skeleton Found on Police Station Compound in Gujarat's Surat

Representative Image.

The remains included a skull and lower parts of the skeleton, an official said, adding they appear to be 3 to 4 year old.

Remains of a human skeleton were found on the compound of a police station here in Gujarat during a clean-up drive, police said on Monday. “On Sunday afternoon, when seized vehicles were being removed with the help of a crane at Khatodara police station compound, human skeletal remains were found,” an official said, adding that the clean-up operation was undertaken after nearly two years.

The remains included a skull and lower parts of the skeleton, he said, adding they appear to be 3 to 4 year old. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is pressed into service, he said.

“Police have begun investigation,” the official added.

first published:March 22, 2021, 17:11 IST
