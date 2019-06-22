Human Skeletons Found Near Muzaffarpur Hospital Grappling With Encephalitis Deaths, Probe On
One or two of the bodies were reportedly found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.
The skeletons were neither burnt nor buried. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Human skeletal remains were found lying in the open in a forest near the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district where over 130 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).
Images posted by news agency ANI showed deformed human bones and broken skull fragments lying behind the hospital compound.
Bihar: Human skeletal remains found behind Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur. 108 people have died at SKMCH due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). pic.twitter.com/ICRcg3Be1e— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019
The police, accompanied by a team from the hospital, have reportedly visited the spot. "Skeletal remains have been found here. Detailed information will be provided by the principal," said Dr Vipin Shah from the hospital.
One or two of the bodies were reportedly found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. "After postmortem, all the bodies are dumped in the forest behind the hospital. I never tried to ask the authorities about these skeletons," Janak Paswan, caretaker of the hospital, told news agency ANI. The abandoned skeletons were neither burnt nor buried.
SKMCH medical superintendent SK Shahi said the skeletal remains could have been disposed of by the postmortem department of the hospital, admitting it should be done with a more "humane approach. The postmortem department is under the principal... I'll ask him to constitute an investigating committee.”
Sona Prasad Singh, SHO Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur, later said, “After an investigation, it has been found that unclaimed bodies were burnt here."
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted with Covered Faces in Shimla, Oblige Fans with Photos
- 'Dr. Marijuana Pepsi': Woman Who Refused to Change Unusual Birth Name Gets PhD
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s