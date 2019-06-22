Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Human Skeletons Found Near Muzaffarpur Hospital Grappling With Encephalitis Deaths, Probe On

One or two of the bodies were reportedly found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Human Skeletons Found Near Muzaffarpur Hospital Grappling With Encephalitis Deaths, Probe On
The skeletons were neither burnt nor buried. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Human skeletal remains were found lying in the open in a forest near the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district where over 130 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Images posted by news agency ANI showed deformed human bones and broken skull fragments lying behind the hospital compound.

The police, accompanied by a team from the hospital, have reportedly visited the spot. "Skeletal remains have been found here. Detailed information will be provided by the principal," said Dr Vipin Shah from the hospital.

One or two of the bodies were reportedly found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. "After postmortem, all the bodies are dumped in the forest behind the hospital. I never tried to ask the authorities about these skeletons," Janak Paswan, caretaker of the hospital, told news agency ANI. The abandoned skeletons were neither burnt nor buried.

SKMCH medical superintendent SK Shahi said the skeletal remains could have been disposed of by the postmortem department of the hospital, admitting it should be done with a more "humane approach. The postmortem department is under the principal... I'll ask him to constitute an investigating committee.”

Sona Prasad Singh, SHO Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur, later said, “After an investigation, it has been found that unclaimed bodies were burnt here."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram