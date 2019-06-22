Human Skeletons Found Near Muzaffarpur Hospital Grappling With Encephalitis Deaths, Probe On

New Delhi: Human skeletal remains were found lying in the open in a forest near the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district where over 130 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Images posted by news agency ANI showed deformed human bones and broken skull fragments lying behind the hospital compound.

Bihar: Human skeletal remains found behind Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur. 108 people have died at SKMCH due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). pic.twitter.com/ICRcg3Be1e — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

The police, accompanied by a team from the hospital, have reportedly visited the spot. "Skeletal remains have been found here. Detailed information will be provided by the principal," said Dr Vipin Shah from the hospital.

One or two of the bodies were reportedly found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. "After postmortem, all the bodies are dumped in the forest behind the hospital. I never tried to ask the authorities about these skeletons," Janak Paswan, caretaker of the hospital, told news agency ANI. The abandoned skeletons were neither burnt nor buried.

SKMCH medical superintendent SK Shahi said the skeletal remains could have been disposed of by the postmortem department of the hospital, admitting it should be done with a more "humane approach. The postmortem department is under the principal... I'll ask him to constitute an investigating committee.”

Sona Prasad Singh, SHO Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur, later said, “After an investigation, it has been found that unclaimed bodies were burnt here."