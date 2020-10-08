Human Trafficking Hit Three-year High in 2019 as Maha Tops List of Cases Followed by Delhi, Shows NCRB Data

Compared to 2017 and 2018, human trafficking cases in India hit a three year-high in 2019, according to the latest data available with National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A total of 6,616 human trafficking cases were registered in the country, which is far higher than the 5,788 cases registered in 2018 and 5,900 cases in 2017. The previous year also saw a drop in conviction rates of trafficking cases - from 29.4% in 2018 to 22% in 2019.

Delhi where a total of 608 cases were registered in 2019 had the second highest number of trafficked minors at 536. From 2017 to 2019, Delhi reported the second-most cases of trafficking of minors among the states and Union Territories (UTs).

The national capital was also the only place in the country, among 36 states and UTs, where human trafficking cases took place with the aim of 'removal of organs'. Four such cases were registered in Delhi.

In 2019, Rajasthan saw highest number of cases where minors were trafficked. Out of the total 653 cases, 636 pertained to boys and the remaining 17 to girls.

Maharashtra registered the highest number of human trafficking cases - 986 - of which 95 pertained to minors and the remaining 936 pertained to victims above 18 years of age.

Out of the cases investigated by various police departments, sexual exploitation in the form of prostitution was found to be the number 1 reason for human trafficking and Maharashtra reported the highest of such cases at 946, followed by Telangana at 322, and Andhra Pradesh at 316.

Other major reasons listed for human trafficking were forced marriage, for which most cases were registered in Assam; domestic servitude with Manipur recording highest cases; and forced labour, the category in which Bihar saw most cases.