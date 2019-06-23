Take the pledge to vote

Humanities a Hit among Delhi University Aspirants, BA (Hons) English Draws Maximum Applications

The BA(Hons) English course saw the maximum number of applications at 1,42,979, followed by BA(Hons) Political Science at 1,30,240 and BA Programme at 1,25,519, as per data available on DU admission website.

Updated:June 23, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
Humanities a Hit among Delhi University Aspirants, BA (Hons) English Draws Maximum Applications
File photo of Delhi University.
New Delhi: Humanities courses have emerged as the most sought after among the students seeking admission in the Delhi University, with BA (Hons) English drawing the maximum number of applications this year.

The registrations process for DU, that culminated on June 22, saw a total of 3,67,895 registrations on the university's portal, of whom 2,58,388 candidates actually proceeded and made payment.

The BA(Hons) English course saw the maximum number of applications at 1,42,979, followed by BA(Hons) Political Science at 1,30,240 and BA Programme at 1,25,519, as per data available on DU admission website.

The BA (Hons) Economics was the fourth most popular course with 1,24,538 applications. The changed criteria for BA(Hons) Economics had come in for criticism from candidates.

Till last year, if a student had 50 per cent in Mathematics, he could apply for BA (Hons) in Economics, but this year it had been made mandatory for 'Best of Four', which meant it had to be part of the top four subjects, aggregate of which will be considered for admission.

However, the Delhi High Court had intervened and directed that the varsity follow last year's criteria.

The BA (Hons) History emerged the fifth most popular course, drawing 1,20,590 applications.

The other courses that were among the top 10 were BA(Hons) Psychology, BA(Hons) Journalism, BA(Hons) Sociology and BA(Hons) Geography.

The B.Com was the tenth popular course and received 106549 applications and was the only non-humanities course among the list.

Also, the maximum number of applications, 1,11,433, have been received from students from the national capital, followed by Uttar Pradesh (49,009) and Haryana 34,501.

Other states that figured in the top five are Bihar and Rajasthan with 15,120 and 9,897 applications respectively, followed by Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal. ​

