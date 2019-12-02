Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Humanity is My Religion, Commitment is Caste': Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy Reacts to Detractors

Recently, opposition parties in the state including TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP had targeted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his religion and caste for his decision to turn all state schools to English medium ones.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Humanity is My Religion, Commitment is Caste': Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy Reacts to Detractors
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said “Humanity is my religion” on Monday, in a strong response to the detractors' talk on his religion and caste.

Reddy was speaking at the launch of YSR Post-Operative Sustenance (YSR Arogyasri Asara) scheme when he said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste. I’ll tell you now that humanity is my religion and keeping up my promises is my caste, he said, adding that he will go forward with the welfare work.

Recently, opposition parties in the state including TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP had targeted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his religion and caste for his decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in the government-run schools.

BJP's Kanna Lakshminarayana had even said that "there is a religious conspiracy in making state schools English medium."

Meanwhile, Naidu and Pawan had questioned Reddy's entry into Tirupati Tirumala temple without giving the "declaration of faith". Naidu had also questioned the CM's religion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram