'Humanity is My Religion, Commitment is Caste': Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy Reacts to Detractors

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said “Humanity is my religion” on Monday, in a strong response to the detractors' talk on his religion and caste.

Reddy was speaking at the launch of YSR Post-Operative Sustenance (YSR Arogyasri Asara) scheme when he said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste. I’ll tell you now that humanity is my religion and keeping up my promises is my caste, he said, adding that he will go forward with the welfare work.

Recently, opposition parties in the state including TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP had targeted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his religion and caste for his decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in the government-run schools.

BJP's Kanna Lakshminarayana had even said that "there is a religious conspiracy in making state schools English medium."

Meanwhile, Naidu and Pawan had questioned Reddy's entry into Tirupati Tirumala temple without giving the "declaration of faith". Naidu had also questioned the CM's religion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.