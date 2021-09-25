Humans Existed in North America 23,000 Years Ago, New Study Shows

A recent discovery of fossil footprints in New Mexico, USA, indicates that humans existed in North America about 23,000 years ago. Bournemouth University has shared the information regarding the stunning discovery of human existence. Until now it was believed that the human existence on the American continent was 13 thousand to 16 thousand years old but this discovery shows that Homo sapiens had reached even before that i.e. 23 thousand years ago. This recent discovery is being considered a major archaeological achievement in America.

According to reports, the archaeologists from Britain and America have made their assessment based on human footprints found in a lake named Alkali Flat. The footprints have been found in the soil in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park. The US Geological Survey experts have examined the top and bottom layers of the track with the help of radiocarbon dating and found that footprints were formed here during about two thousand years.

According to the information, the white sands is mostly covered with the desert area. However, it was also discovered that when the footprints were made, the area had a large presence of water. It was home to mammoths, ground sloths, cattle and wild camels. At the time, the animals were hunted by humans of the Stone Age.

Thomas Urban of Cornell University said, “Footprints are linked to the paths of animals. This shows that humans must have lived here for at least 2000 years.”

As per the data of the archaeological department, the oldest tracks were found dated back to 23 thousand years, but the recent discovery in North America after melting ice of mountains and glaciers have found that the humans reached here between 13 thousand and 16 thousand years ago.

As per the research of most scientists, it is believed that the migration of humans in ancient times happened through a land bridge, and now the bridge is submerged in water. Scientists believe that a land bridge connected Asia with Alaska. After thorough research based on stone tools, fossil bones and genetic analysis, researchers and scientists have arrived at the dates for the migration of humans to America. According to the information, humans arrived in America 13,000 to 26,000 years ago or more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here