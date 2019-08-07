Take the pledge to vote

Humid Day in Delhi, Light Rains Likely on Thursday

The mercury settled at a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the Meteorological Department said.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: It was a humid day in the national capital on Wednesday, with the mercury settling at 35.5 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, received 22.2 mm of rainfall. The Palam Observatory received 9.6 mm and Lodhi Road received 24.3 mm.

The mercury settled at a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the Meteorological Department said.

The Palam Observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 34.4 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Lodhi Road Observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The humidity level was recorded at 100 percent.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light to moderate rains for Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

