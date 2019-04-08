English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Humidity Recorded at 74 Percent in Delhi; Thunderstorms Likely
The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm and very light rains for the day along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km/hr. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 20.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm and very light rains for the day along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km/hr. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded 6.2 mm rainfall, which brought some respite from the heat conditions. However, the mercury is expected to rise from Tuesday.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius. Mercury in the national capital dipped by 6-7 degrees Celsius Sunday evening following dust storm and thunderstorm.
