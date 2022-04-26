Humsafar Express to Navyug, 6 Longest Train Journeys in India

Despite air travel being the quickest mode of transport, trains remain an integral part of our lives. There is an old-school charm associated with trains. Trains offer a wholesome travel experience which includes comfort food from the rail pantry, scenic stations and the world flying by outside the window. Therefore, a journey by train is certainly poetic and has a nostalgic appeal.

Built during the British Raj, the Indian Railways has a vast network spread over thousands of kilometres. Its running track length alone is around 100,000 kilometres. There are more than 20000 passenger trains and over 7000 freight trains running every day from 7349 stations. With such imposing numbers, Indian Railways has many long train routes. Here are some of the longest train routes in India that you can enjoy.

Humsafar Express (Agartala to Bengaluru Cantonment)

Humsafar Express runs between Agartala and Bengaluru Cantonment. The train covers a distance of 3570 km in around 65 hours. There are a total of 28 halts in the whole journey. Humsafar Express leaves from Agartala to Bengaluru Cantonment twice a week, every Tuesday and Saturday.

Vivek Express (Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari)

Vivek Express operates every week from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari. This is the longest train route in India. This train from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari covers a distance of 4273 km in about 80 hours with more than 50 halts.

Himsagar Express (Kanyakumari to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra)

Himsagar Express runs between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Kanyakumari. This train traverses through 12 Indian states and covers a distance of 3785 km in about 73 hours. The train is frequently used by devotees living in the South.

Amritsar Kochuveli Express (Amritsar to Kochuveli Thiruvananthapuram)

Amritsar Kochuveli Express travels through seven states and takes nearly 57 hours to cover a distance of 3597 km. People living on the southern tip of India can board this train every Sunday and visit the magnificent Golden Temple!

Thiruvananthapuram – Silchar Superfast Express

Thiruvananthapuram – Silchar Superfast Express is the longest-running super-fast train. The train covers a distance of 3932 km in around 77 hours.

Navyug Express (Mangalore Central to Jammu Tawi)

Navyug Express from Mangalore Central to Jammu Tawi reaches its destination after 59 halts. The train covers a distance of 3685 km after traversing through 15 Indian states. This train has improved the connectivity of Jammu & Kashmir with other Indian states.

