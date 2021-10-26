'Hundred Such Pleas Pending': 2 Lawyers Raise Grievance Before HC Judge for Giving Priority to Aryan Bail Matter

Two advocates on Tuesday raised grievance that the bail plea of Aryan Khan, an accused in the NCB’s drugs-on-cruise case and son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was being given preference over several other cases pending for months before the Bombay High Court. The advocates - Subhash Jha and Amrish Mishra - raised the grievance orally and claimed to have filed applications seeking to intervene in the Aryan Khan bail plea.

“We are supporting the prosecution (NCB) case (and opposing bail plea). But our grievance is more that this court is giving preference to Aryan Khan’s bail plea even as there are several hundred such applications pending before this court," Jha claimed.There are many people who are languishing in jail for months and even years, he said.

Justice N W Sambre, who is hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea, said such complaints were not in good taste."You (Jha) have appeared before me on several occasions and know for a fact that I sit till 7.30 pm to complete all the matters listed for the day," Justice Sambre said.

The judge then directed his staff to call out matters from the remainder of the daily list (of matters) and asked lawyers present in the courtroom if they have any urgent matters.Once other pending matters were adjourned, Justice Sambre resumed hearing on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the drugs case - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

The intervention applications filed by some social workers claimed they have information with regard to Aryan Khan and alleged tampering of evidence by some influential persons in the case.Justice Sambre said he would consider the intervention applications which have been filed at the end of the hearing.

The HC judge will continue hearing the bail applications of Aryan Khan and his co-accused on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.