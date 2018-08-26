English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hundreds Booked as Two Communities Clash in UP's Shahjahanpur
A police official said tension erupted on Saturday when a watchman objected putting up a cart to sell 'rakhis' by a 14-year-old girl outside the gurudwara in the Banda area of the district.
(Image for representation)
Loading...
Shahjahanpur: A clash broke out between two communities outside a gurudwara here following which over 80 identified and hundreds of unidentified people were booked for rioting and damaging public property, the police said on Sunday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said tension erupted on Saturday when a watchman objected putting up a cart to sell 'rakhis' by a 14-year-old girl outside the gurudwara in the Banda area of the district.
The watchman also allegedly hit the girl with a stick on her leg, the police said. As the news spread, Hindus and Sikhs reached the spot and indulged in stone pelting, they said.
Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Chinappa said, "Three FIRs have been registered against more than 80 people from both sides and hundreds of others under various sections of the IPC for rioting and damaging public property."
He said the FIRs were lodged on complaints by Sher Bahadur (father of the girl), Rajesh Jain (resident of Banda) and the police, respectively.
Chinappa said heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.
A meeting of the two sides was called by District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi to help law enforcement agencies establish peace, he said.
Tripathi said, "Culprits are being identified through the video footage of the incident, following which they will be arrested."
Those responsible for vitiating the atmosphere will not be spared, he added.
"One police vehicle and two other vehicles were damaged in stone pelting," Sub-divisional Magistrate Satyapriye Singh had said on Saturday.
Also Watch
Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said tension erupted on Saturday when a watchman objected putting up a cart to sell 'rakhis' by a 14-year-old girl outside the gurudwara in the Banda area of the district.
The watchman also allegedly hit the girl with a stick on her leg, the police said. As the news spread, Hindus and Sikhs reached the spot and indulged in stone pelting, they said.
Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Chinappa said, "Three FIRs have been registered against more than 80 people from both sides and hundreds of others under various sections of the IPC for rioting and damaging public property."
He said the FIRs were lodged on complaints by Sher Bahadur (father of the girl), Rajesh Jain (resident of Banda) and the police, respectively.
Chinappa said heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.
A meeting of the two sides was called by District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi to help law enforcement agencies establish peace, he said.
Tripathi said, "Culprits are being identified through the video footage of the incident, following which they will be arrested."
Those responsible for vitiating the atmosphere will not be spared, he added.
"One police vehicle and two other vehicles were damaged in stone pelting," Sub-divisional Magistrate Satyapriye Singh had said on Saturday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Candid Couple: Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked by Ranbir Kapoor Yet Again, See Pic
- Shruti Haasan Would Love to Act Alongside Mom Sarika, But Avoids Comparisons With Her
- Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...