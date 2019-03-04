LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hundreds Flee Hyderabad's IKEA Store After False Fire Alarm Triggers Panic

Police denied that there was any fire in the store. A police official said people ran out in panic as the fire alarm went off and it later proved to be false.

IANS

Updated:March 4, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Staff walk at the warehouse area of the new IKEA store in Hyderabad. (Image: AFP)
Hyderabad: A fire alarm at the IKEA store on Sunday night triggered panic and caused everyone inside to flee out before it was discovered to be false, police said.

The alarm sent panic among hundreds of customers and employees, who ran out of the store located in Hitec City, the information technology hub.

"A false alarm broke out at about 8 p.m. in the IKEA store in Hyderabad due to which customers and co-workers had to be evacuated for some minutes as a safety procedure. Everyone is back in the building safely and business is back to normal," an IKEA spokesperson said.

Police denied that there was any fire in the store. A police official said people ran out in panic as the fire alarm went off and it later proved to be false.

As police said somebody in the cellar pressed the fire alarm button, an IKEA spokesperson said they were investigating to identify the person responsible.

Swedish home furnishing multinational IKEA opened its first India store here in August last year.

Thousands of people visit the store and the restaurant every day.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
