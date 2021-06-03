Hundreds Gather in Rajgarh Temple Over 'Holy Water' Protection Against Covid-19

Hundreds thronged a small temple in a village, define Covid-19 norms here in Madhya Pradesh after rumours spread that ‘holy water’ offered at the shrine can protect them from the deadly infection, police said on Thursday.

Over 150 people gathered at the Hanuman temple in Chatukheda village in Rajgarh on Tuesday after the temple organised a religious function in which ‘holy water’ given by a woman, supposedly blessed by a Goddess, was claimed to protect them from the viral infection. The video of the incident had gone viral on Wednesday evening.

According to the viral video, a local priest was heard saying that the woman was under the spell of “Pari Mata", a local deity sprinkling holy water would bless devotees against getting infected. In the video, a large number of people, mostly women, were seen standing at a place in the village and most of them were neither wearing masks nor following the social distancing norms.

Later on the complaint of local patwari (revenue staffer) Virendra Pushpad, Khujner police lodged a complaint against the woman and three other persons: Badambai Darji, Veeram Prajapati, Ramesh Kotwal and Mangilal Prajapati under sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, said an officer from the police station.

