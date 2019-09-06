Hundreds in Noida Protest Against Police Laxity in Probe Into Teen's Drowning

Noida: Hundreds of people descended on a city road here on Thursday night to protest alleged police laxity in a probe into the "accidental" drowning of a 17-year-old boy in a river in Bulandshahr.

The family members of the deceased and hundreds of their supporters blocked traffic movement in Sector 93 area, which falls under the Phase 2 police station limits.

Sujeet Shah (17) had gone to Bulandshahr along with his friends Sahil Saxena (22) and Annu (24) on the night of June 3 after which he went missing. Later, it emerged that Sujeet had drowned "in an accident", following which the other boys fled the scene, police said.

An FIR was registered in this connection at the Phase 2 police station under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping), Phase 2 SHO Farmood Ali Pundir said, adding that Sahil and Annu were arrested during the investigation but released two days later.

"After the probe, it was found that the boy had accidentally drowned in the river and died, which has been confirmed in the autopsy report as well. Further probe is underway," the SHO added.

Sujeet's parents, Geeta Devi and Lal Bahadur Shah, had earlier claimed laxity in the probe and accused SHO Pundir of manhandling them inside the police station, according to details in the FIR.

