Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hundreds in Noida Protest Against Police Laxity in Probe Into Teen's Drowning

The family members of the deceased and hundreds of their supporters blocked traffic movement in Sector 93 area of Noida, which falls under the Phase 2 police station limits.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hundreds in Noida Protest Against Police Laxity in Probe Into Teen's Drowning
Representative image.
Loading...

Noida: Hundreds of people descended on a city road here on Thursday night to protest alleged police laxity in a probe into the "accidental" drowning of a 17-year-old boy in a river in Bulandshahr.

The family members of the deceased and hundreds of their supporters blocked traffic movement in Sector 93 area, which falls under the Phase 2 police station limits.

Sujeet Shah (17) had gone to Bulandshahr along with his friends Sahil Saxena (22) and Annu (24) on the night of June 3 after which he went missing. Later, it emerged that Sujeet had drowned "in an accident", following which the other boys fled the scene, police said.

An FIR was registered in this connection at the Phase 2 police station under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping), Phase 2 SHO Farmood Ali Pundir said, adding that Sahil and Annu were arrested during the investigation but released two days later.

"After the probe, it was found that the boy had accidentally drowned in the river and died, which has been confirmed in the autopsy report as well. Further probe is underway," the SHO added.

Sujeet's parents, Geeta Devi and Lal Bahadur Shah, had earlier claimed laxity in the probe and accused SHO Pundir of manhandling them inside the police station, according to details in the FIR.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram