Hundreds, Including Covid Suspects, Queue Up at Andhra Village for 'Ayurvedic' Treatment of Virus

As India fights the second wave of deadly coronavirus, an Ayurvedic quack in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh has been distributing herbal medicine and eye drops which have been drawing huge crowds of both Covid and non-Covid patients.

The quack was identified as Anandaiah. Supporting him, the District magistrate along with a few ayurvedic doctors have submitted a report saying “no side-effects have been seen since it is made with herbal ingredients, but components used for making eye drops may be harmful to the eyesight in the long run."

Meanwhile, local Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Govardhan Reddy said no side-effects in those who consumed the preparation. However, samples have been sent to Ayush laboratory in Hyderabad for testing medicine.

Andhra Pradesh is reporting rising cases of Mucormycosis, or black fungus cases. As many as 200 cases of Mucormycosis have been detected in districts as such Nellore, Krishna, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Chitoor and Anantapur.

