Hundreds of Agitators Block Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to Protest Razing of Ashram on SC's Order
The agitators were protesting the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at the Tungareshwar hills on directions of the Supreme Court.
Representative Image.
Thane: Hundreds of agitators, including women, on Friday blocked traffic on a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to protest demolition of an ashram at the Tungareshwar hills at Virar near here.
Thane district rural police sources said due to the agitation, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the busy highway, around 15km from here.
The agitators were protesting the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at the Tungareshwar hills on directions of the Supreme Court.
Additional police force has been rushed to the spot to avoid any law and order problem, they said.
A district police spokesman said no untoward incident has been reported so far.
An NGO, which has moved the apex court, has alleged the ashram has been constructed in violation of environment and forest regulations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Vikram Phadnis Teases Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul's Name on Instagram
- Digital Payments in India Growing Steadily at 12.7 Percent Annually: KPMG