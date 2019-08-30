Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hundreds of Agitators Block Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to Protest Razing of Ashram on SC's Order

The agitators were protesting the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at the Tungareshwar hills on directions of the Supreme Court.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
Representative Image.
Thane: Hundreds of agitators, including women, on Friday blocked traffic on a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to protest demolition of an ashram at the Tungareshwar hills at Virar near here.

Thane district rural police sources said due to the agitation, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the busy highway, around 15km from here.

The agitators were protesting the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at the Tungareshwar hills on directions of the Supreme Court.

Additional police force has been rushed to the spot to avoid any law and order problem, they said.

A district police spokesman said no untoward incident has been reported so far.

An NGO, which has moved the apex court, has alleged the ashram has been constructed in violation of environment and forest regulations.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
