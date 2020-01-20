Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Hundreds of Huts of 'Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants' Razed in Bengaluru, Turns Out All Are Indians

All the residents of the shanties have valid identity cards, including Aadhaar, pan and voter ID. Besides, those from Assam have also shown their names in the NRC.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:January 20, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hundreds of Huts of 'Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants' Razed in Bengaluru, Turns Out All Are Indians
The Kariyammana Agrahara area after the shanties were demolished. (Image: Fahad Khalid)

Bengaluru: Days after BJP MLA Arvind Limbavalli tweeted a video of shantytowns in North Bengaluru’s Kariyammana Agrahara area, claiming that the settlements belong to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the houses were razed to the ground on Sunday and rendered thousands homeless. The electricity and water supply to the location was cut off three days ago.

After the demolition of the shanties, the residents, mostly migrants from Assam, Tripura, some even from North Karnataka, were allegedly asked to vacate the land.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in a letter, stated that the sheds were built illegally by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who converted the area to a slum, which led to the deterioration of conditions in the neighbourhood, following which the municipality received several complaints.

Earlier, on Januray 11, the Bengaluru police issued a notice to the owner of survey no. 35/2 that said that the sheds were built on the land without proper approval. The cops claimed that the sheds housed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the notice asked the owner to clear the encroachments and furnish details of the residents.

"We have not asked anyone to move. We have asked the owners to furnish details of the residents there. This is after 60 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were detained from North Bengaluru in October 2018," said MN Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield, adding that he did not know of police asking them to vacate.

However, the action comes after a tweet from the MLA of the constituency. On January 12, Limbavalli, MLA of Mahadevapura constituency under which this area falls tweeted aerial shots of the slum, tweeted:

The concerned authorities were instructed to take action against it. Officials are reviewing and taking action. Residents from other areas have settled here, some of them are suspect to be illegal immigrants of Bangladesh. 3/3

On January 18, the BBMP wrote a letter to the police asking for protection during the removal of encroachments in the said land. However, the “illegal Bangladeshi immigrants” had shown their valid identity cards, which revealed most are from the Northeast India and North Karnataka.

"The sheds were demolished around 12 noon on Saturday. People in civilian clothes asked us to clear the space. There was also a cop with them. We are not Bangladeshis. We have proof that we are Indians. We have come here to work and earn a living," said Ahadur Rahman, a migrant from Assam.

"We don't know what happened. I work as a mason here. We can't find a place to live. We have been asked to move from here," said Karanna, a native of Koppal in North Karnataka's Gadag district. He is in Bangalore with his wife and three children aged 10, 7 and 5.

All the residents have valid identity cards, including Aadhaar, pan and voter ID. Besides, those from Assam have also shown their names in the NRC.

"We earn around 12000-15000 rupees doing housekeeping work or as security staff. We have to send some money home too. How can we move to an apartment or a better house where rent is around 20,000 rupees," asked Kalaram Tripura, another resident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram