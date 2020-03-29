Hundreds of Migrant Workers Hit Kerala streets in Hope of Finding Vehicles to Go Back to Native Places
The government authorities said the migrant workers would be provided food and accommodation till the lockdown is over.
Thousands of daily wager migrant workers to take to the streets on foot to return home as the coronavirus lockdown brougt public transport and employment to a halt | Image credit: Reuters
Kottayam: Seeking transportation to travel to their native places, hundreds of migrant workers on Sunday ventured out into the streets near Changanassery violating the lockdown.
The incident is reported from Payippad village. Hundreds of migrant workers are out on the street, seeking transportation facilities to go to their native places, the authorities said.
The government authorities said the migrant workers would be provided food and accommodation till the lockdown is over. "If a special train is arranged for their travel, we will facilitate their travel," Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.
