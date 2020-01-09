Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hundreds of People Protest in Mumbai Against Citizenship Law, Violence at JNU

People, who gathered under the banner of 'Voice of People', held placards like 'Boycott NRC', 'Stop dividing India', 'Don't divide us', 'Save Constitution', etc.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Hundreds of People Protest in Mumbai Against Citizenship Law, Violence at JNU
File photo: Students stage a protest near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence at Delhi's, Jawaharlal Nehru University, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Hundreds of people, including senior citizens, youths and women, took part in a march in sururban Bandra against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

During the march, the protesters also raised slogans against the government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

People, who gathered under the banner of 'Voice of People', held placards like 'Boycott NRC', 'Stop dividing India', 'Don't divide us', 'Save Constitution', etc.

"Common people, particularly the poor and the Muslims, stand to be affected the worst by this Act. After demonetisation, the people are afraid that they will again be forced to stand in queues," Irfan Macchiwala, one of the protesters, said.

Another protestor Mustak Ansari said, "The government should focus on the development and progress of nation. It should work towards ending unemployment and inflation. But it is instead coming up with issues which seek to divide India on the basis of religion."

