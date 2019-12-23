Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Hundreds of Students Continue to Throng Streets as Anti-CAA Protests in Jamia Millia Islamia Enter Day 8
The Jamia students, demanding withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his government has never discussed the NRC after coming to power for the first time in 2014.
Students along with general members of the public hold placards against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia University. (PTI)
New Delhi: The protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university.
Students from several schools in Noornagar, Batla House and Okhla also attended the protests on Monday.
The Jamia students, demanding withdrawal of the amendments in the law, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that his government has never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after coming to power for the first time in 2014.
The students asked how many detention centres will the government build if all Muslims, Christians and other minorities are "outsiders" and "illegal migrants".
The students alleged that PM Modi has developed "sudden love" for the police forces.
Ashish Jha, a Jamia student addressing protestors said, "This government didn't lodge a single case when police were beaten up in courts a month back.
"They had no love for policemen then. Now, when police have thrashed students at Jamia, AMU and other varsities, they are calling police "Shaheed". What about students and others who died in UP?"
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car