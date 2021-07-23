Hundreds of Villagers Affected by Heavy Rains in Telangana; People Seen Fishing in Floodwaters

Hundreds of villagers were affected by continuous and heavy rains in Telangana on Thursday and Friday.

Nirmal, Adilabad and Kumaram Bhim districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall in several mandals. Roadways were cut to about 35 villages. People were seen catching fish in the floodwater, in the streets of Nirmal and Bhainsa towns.

Nirmal and Bhainsa were submerged by the floodwaters as the gates of the Swarna and Gaddenawagu projects were lifted.

In Hyderabad, the Himayat Sagar tank was filled to the brim, after which water was released into the Moosi river.

Work in 19 surface mines of Singareni Collieries was halted due to rains, affecting production of 1,95,765 tonnes of coal.

Yadadri temple roads were partially damaged and traffic was disrupted. On Thursday morning, stones fell from a hill on Temple Second Ghat Road.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review on rains and directed officials to tackle worrying situations.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains lashed several Mandals in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts.

The Khammam and Warangal districts of Telangana have been inundated by heavy rains for the past two days.

Many parts of western Krishna have been inundated due to torrential downpours.

17,000 cusecs of water are reaching the Polampally dam in the Vatsavai Mandal of Krishna district due to the floods coming from Telangana.

More than a thousand acres of paddy were submerged due to the overflowing of the Anigandlapadu-Gummadidurru in the Penuganchiprolu zone.

Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Vijayanagaram and East Godavari districts along the coast are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Friday.

Srisailam reservoir continues to flood and the reservoir water level was 846.40 feet at 6 pm on Thursday and the storage capacity was recorded as 72.6405 TMC.

Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, the Krishna River and its tributaries, the Veda and Dudagana, are flowing beyond the danger level.

The Krishna River alone receives over 80,000 cusecs of water from Maharashtra.

1.20 lakh cusecs of water are being released from Narayanpur reservoir and the same amount of water is being released from the Alamatti at the top.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed district collectors to be vigilant amid heavy rains in the state.

