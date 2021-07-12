Hundreds Witness Symbolic Rath Yatra at Mathura's Bankey Bihari Temple

Hundreds of devotees paid obeisance to the principal deity of the famous Bankey Bihari temple here during a symbolic Rath Yatra ceremony on Monday.

As part of the ceremony, the idol of Lord Krishna was seated in a chariot made of 160 kg of silver and taken from the sanctum sanctorum to the ‘Jagmohan’ area of the temple for devotees’ ‘darshan’.

Temple priest Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami said a special prayer was held early in the morning ahead of the Rath Yatra. The chariot used in the yatra was made nine years ago, he said.

The Rath Yatra concluded with special prayers and chants, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here