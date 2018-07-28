GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hung On To Branches to Save My Life, Says Lone Survivor of Maharashtra Bus Tragedy

The private bus, on its way from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, skidded off the Mumbai-Goa highway and plunged 500 feet into a ravine, killing 33 of the 34 people inside.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2018, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hung On To Branches to Save My Life, Says Lone Survivor of Maharashtra Bus Tragedy
Rescuers retrieve bodies from the accident site in Maharashtra's Raigad. (PTI)
Loading...
Raigad (Maharashtra): Prakash Sawant-Desai and his 33 colleagues were looking forward to a weekend picnic in Mahabaleshwar on Saturday. However, little did they know that tragedy was lurking round the corner.

The private bus, on its way from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, skidded off the Mumbai-Goa highway and plunged 500 feet into a ravine, killing 33 of the 34 people inside.

Sawant-Desai, the only survivor of the tragedy, said he held onto branches as the bus slipped on mud and fell near Poladpur, about 175 kilometres from Mumbai.

“I was dragged but I held on to whatever I could. I hung to branches while the bus went down,” said the assistant director at the Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Ratnagiri.

Sawant-Desai said he had to climb over 500 feet as there was no mobile connectivity in the valley. Once he reached the road on top, he called up the police and college authorities to inform them of the accident.

Several political leaders conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the PMO tweeted quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed sorrow over the accident.



On July 19, a similar accident had claimed 14 lives in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...