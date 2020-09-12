Hungary Sees Another Record Number Of New Cases

Budapest (AP) Hungary has registered another record number of people newly infected with the coronavirus, with 916 new cases. Saturday’s total is more than 25% higher than the previous record of 716 cases, reached Friday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is taking a less generalized approach to the pandemic during this second wave, with restrictions decided more on a case-by-case basis. Orban said Saturday in a video posted on his Facebook page that the aim was not just to save lives but also to keep the country running. During the second quarter of the year, the Hungarian economy contracted by 13.6%, the largest fall in the region.

The virus can’t paralyze us again, Orban said.Hungary has confirmed 11,825 cases of the virus, including 633 deaths. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor