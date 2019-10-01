8-Year-Old MP Boy Dies of Hunger, Locals Claim His Poverty-striken Family had No Access to Govt Ration

Barwani: In a heart-wrenching incident, an 8-year-old boy form Madhya Pradesh allegedly died of hunger while five other members of his family were hospitalised following complains of vomiting and diarrhoea. The incident took place in Sendhwa block of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.

The family of Ratan Kumar, which living in abject poverty and survives on daily wages, claimed that they had nothing to eat for the last few days.

Backing up their claims, the locals said the poverty-stricken family wasn't receiving benefits of the government welfare schemes. One of the locals even alleged that with no ration card, the family wasn't even getting monthly ration from local fair price shop and the villagers had to help them.

Dr Sunil Patel, who attended to the family, claimed the affected family said that they hadn't taken food for the last few days.

Sub divisional magistrate Anshu Jawla, who has ordered a probe into the incident, also said that prima facie it seems that the family hadn't eaten food for several days.

The officer further assured that the family would be extended benefits of the government welfare schemes and the guilty in the matter would be punished.

To add, the case comes to the fore at a time when a 12-year-old girl was arrested by police in Sagar a couple of days ago and sent to a juvenile home, far from her residence, on charges of stealing money from donation box of a temple, allegedly for buying wheat.

The girl did so after she had lost a sack full of wheat at a flour mill and feared being beaten up by her father.

Meanwhile, after the matter was reported by the media, collector Preeti Maithil Nayak made arrangements for the bail of the girl and offered Rs 10,000 for the family from the Red Cross as immediate help.

The officer said that the family would be brought into the ambit of food security act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.