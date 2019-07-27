Take the pledge to vote

Hunger Relief Group to Send 10,000 Dry Uncooked Meals, Other Essential Materials to Flood-hit Assam

Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Hunger Relief Group to Send 10,000 Dry Uncooked Meals, Other Essential Materials to Flood-hit Assam
People wade through the flood waters, following heavy monsoon rain in Barpeta district of Assam. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: An international hunger relief organisation will send 10,000 dry uncooked meals, 100 family kits, including hygiene supplies and 300 packets of millet nutria bars, to help the flood-affected people of Assam.

Flooding in Assam has killed 80 people. Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.

The Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI) has said Assam's Dhubri and Barpeta districts are the worst affected with over 22 lakh people losing everything.

"These families have to be supported so that they have immediate succor and also essential items to sustain themselves until normalcy is restored," it said.

The RAHI said there is a great need for relief material in the state, especially in Barpeta.

After an initial assessment, the organisation has decided to send 10,000 dry uncooked meals, 100 family kits (containing essential items and hygiene supplies) and 300 packets of millet nutria bars, said Dola Mohapatra, Executive Director, the RAHI.

"While villages closer to major roads have been benefitted by assistance from various sources, people in the remote villages of Barpeta are suffering as they are out of immediate sight," he said.

"In Assam, Dhubri and Barpeta are the worst affected with 742 and 660 villages being submerged in the waters respectively and over 22 lakhs people losing everything," Mohapatra added.

