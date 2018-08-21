GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hungry and Frustrated, Man from Tamil Nadu Creates Ruckus Inside Supreme Court

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2018, 7:53 AM IST
Hungry and Frustrated, Man from Tamil Nadu Creates Ruckus Inside Supreme Court
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: A man allegedly created a ruckus out of frustration and hunger inside the Supreme Court complex on Monday, a police official said.

The Supreme Court security informed the police that a man was lying inside the complex in an unconscious state, the official said.

He was later identified as Babu, a resident of Coimbatore, the official said.

After an enquiry, it was learnt that Babu had lost his case in the Madras High Court. He had come to Delhi to file an appeal before the apex court five days ago, the official said, without giving details of the case.

The official said Babu was hungry and was also frustrated because he could not file his appeal due to a lack of required papers.

Legal aid at the Supreme Court advised him to come with the complete set of documents, after which he came to the parking area of the court and laid on the ground and started shouting and screaming, the officer said.

He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and is doing better now, the officer added.

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
