English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hungry and Frustrated, Man from Tamil Nadu Creates Ruckus Inside Supreme Court
The official said Babu was hungry and was also frustrated because he could not file his appeal due to a lack of required papers.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: A man allegedly created a ruckus out of frustration and hunger inside the Supreme Court complex on Monday, a police official said.
The Supreme Court security informed the police that a man was lying inside the complex in an unconscious state, the official said.
He was later identified as Babu, a resident of Coimbatore, the official said.
After an enquiry, it was learnt that Babu had lost his case in the Madras High Court. He had come to Delhi to file an appeal before the apex court five days ago, the official said, without giving details of the case.
The official said Babu was hungry and was also frustrated because he could not file his appeal due to a lack of required papers.
Legal aid at the Supreme Court advised him to come with the complete set of documents, after which he came to the parking area of the court and laid on the ground and started shouting and screaming, the officer said.
He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and is doing better now, the officer added.
Also Watch
The Supreme Court security informed the police that a man was lying inside the complex in an unconscious state, the official said.
He was later identified as Babu, a resident of Coimbatore, the official said.
After an enquiry, it was learnt that Babu had lost his case in the Madras High Court. He had come to Delhi to file an appeal before the apex court five days ago, the official said, without giving details of the case.
The official said Babu was hungry and was also frustrated because he could not file his appeal due to a lack of required papers.
Legal aid at the Supreme Court advised him to come with the complete set of documents, after which he came to the parking area of the court and laid on the ground and started shouting and screaming, the officer said.
He was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and is doing better now, the officer added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...