English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hunt Down Pak-based Terrorists in Kashmir, Rajnath Directs Security Officers
An official said that the home minister directed them to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in Kashmir valley.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, two days after the killing of 40 CRPF jawans in an audacious terror attack in Pulwama, officials said.
The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others. During the meeting, top security officials briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the country, including along the Indo-Pak border, a Home Ministry official said.
The meeting took stock of the security measures in place to foil any design of the Pak-based terrorist groups to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in hinterlands, the official said.
The home minister directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in Kashmir valley, another official said. Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Ajit Doval and Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Massive protests and candlelight marches were held on Friday in different parts of the country against the attack and curfew was imposed in Jammu city following violence during demonstrations there.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others. During the meeting, top security officials briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the country, including along the Indo-Pak border, a Home Ministry official said.
The meeting took stock of the security measures in place to foil any design of the Pak-based terrorist groups to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in hinterlands, the official said.
The home minister directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in Kashmir valley, another official said. Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Ajit Doval and Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Massive protests and candlelight marches were held on Friday in different parts of the country against the attack and curfew was imposed in Jammu city following violence during demonstrations there.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results