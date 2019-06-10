Take the pledge to vote

Hunt On for Soldier Who Slipped Into J&K River While Patrolling, Officials Suspect He May Have Drifted Into PoK

The soldier slipped into the river along with his service rifle during routine patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector.

IANS

Updated:June 10, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Srinagar: The Indian Army on Sunday rushed divers to trace a missing soldier, who slipped into the Kishenganga river in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

Defence sources said, the soldier slipped into the river along with his service rifle during routine patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector.

Officials are not ruling out the possibility of the soldier having drifted into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The fast moving Kishenganga river flows into PoK, where it is known as Neelam.

