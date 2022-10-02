CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hurricane Ian: PM Modi Conveys Condolences to US President Biden Over Loss of Lives
1-MIN READ

Hurricane Ian: PM Modi Conveys Condolences to US President Biden Over Loss of Lives

PTI

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 11:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Hurricane Ian is a Category 1 hurricane. The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47 (AP Photo to Representation)

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane. The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47.

“My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian,” Modi tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times,” the prime minister said.

first published:October 02, 2022, 11:14 IST
last updated:October 02, 2022, 11:14 IST