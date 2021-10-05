CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hurricane Ida Could Cost Insurers $30 Billion: Swiss Re
1-MIN READ

For File: Damaged power lines and homes can be seen days after hurricane Ida ripped through Grand Isle, Louisiana, U.S., September 2, 2021. (Credits: REUTERS)

Insurers face losses of between $28 billion and $30 billion (24 billion and 25.8 billion euros), Swiss Re said in a statement.

Insurance industry losses from Hurricane Ida could reach as much as $30 billion after the storm ripped across the oil-rich US Gulf Coast in late August, Swiss Re said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the Category 4 storm was relatively limited, but its floods and winds caused considerable damage, with disruptions in the oil sector that have affected global crude supplies.

The Swiss insurance firm said its own claims burden from Ida could reach $750 million.

Swiss Re also said floods in Europe in July could cost the industry about $12 billion, with its own losses standing at $520 million.

October 05, 2021