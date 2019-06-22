Hurriyat Conference Ready for Dialogue, Security Situation Has Improved in Valley, Says J&K Guv
Satya Pal Malik said the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the governor last August, adding that recruitment of militants had almost stopped and stone-pelting incidents on Fridays had ended.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Saturday the situation in the valley had vastly improved over the past year and the Hurriyat Conference was willing to enter into a dialogue with the government.
"The Hurriyat Conference was not willing to talk. Ram Vilas Paswan was standing at their door (in 2016), but they were not ready to talk, Malik said at a funtion here. "Today, they are ready for talks and want to hold dialogue. There is a change in everyone."
Malik said the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the governor last August, adding that recruitment of militants had almost stopped and stone-pelting incidents on Fridays had ended.
"I feel good that the temperature (of the situation) has come down significantly since the day I arrived here," he said.
"We do not feel good when a youth is killed, we want to bring him back. There is a lot of thought being given as to what kind of scheme is needed to bring them back," Malik said. "But when someone opens fire, the security forces will fire back. They would not present a bouquet of flowers."
The governor hinted that it was not easy to assess the situation of Kashmir while sitting elsewhere in the country even if one had served or lived in the valley for some time.
"When I visit Delhi, there are so many people who claim to be Kashmir hand. I ask them when were you in Kashmir. They say 15 years ago," he said. "Kashmir changes in 15 days, you do not know anything. If you want to know Kashmir, live there and see it."
Malik said when he came to the state he decided not to listen only to intelligence people.
"I am in touch with around 200 people and from them, I have come to know about the problems. The diseases have been diagnosed, the diseases are plenty but these can be cured. The narrative can be changed, the prerequisite is that the intentions are good and sincere on both sides," he added.
