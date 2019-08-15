Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hurriyat Leader's Wife Shown as Ruler Hari Singh's Granddaughter in Video on Article 370 Repeal

Refuting the claim, Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, clarified that the person speaking on the video was not his sister Jyotsna Singh.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hurriyat Leader's Wife Shown as Ruler Hari Singh's Granddaughter in Video on Article 370 Repeal
In the video Professor Nayeem can be heard speaking about the history of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India and the nature of the special status granted to the region. (Image : Screengrab from Youtube)
Loading...

New Delhi: A video being shared on social media, showing the granddaughter of Maharaja Hari Singh speaking on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, is actually that of Professor Hameeda Nayeem, wife of Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan, speaking at a university in Uttar Pradesh, fact-checking website Boom has found.

In the video, shot in 2018 at Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Nayeem can be heard speaking about the history of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India and the nature of the special status granted to the region.

But many social media users shared the video with a caption that carried misleading information.

"Every indians should must watch it, get ur facts corrected. a clear eye opener to govt of india & the people out there by grand daughter of maharaj hari singh, (maharaja of kashmir)," read the caption of the video.

Refuting the claim, Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, also clarified that the person speaking on the video was not his sister Jyotsna Singh."Fake news/ video. That is not her. Grand daughter of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji is my sister, Dr. Jyotsna Singh," he said in a tweet.

​(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram