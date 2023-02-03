With an aim to clear backlogged e-challan cases, the Karnataka government has announced a 50 per cent discount on the payment of pending traffic fines until February 11. Soon after the announcement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police started getting the pending amount of fine through the digital payment platform Paytm.

This “one-time offer" is only valid till February 11 and violators can access their pending fines through the Karnataka One Services portal. Issued on Thursday, the order copy read, “In the backdrop of the factors outlined in the proposal, for the cases that will be settled before February 11, 2023, a rebate of 50 per cent has been ordered as a one-time measure."

E-challan means an electronic format of challan. When people are caught on surveillance cameras violating traffic, then e-challans are issued to them.

Special Police Commissioner (Traffic) Dr MA Saleem said there more than two crore e-challan cases are pending since the last eight years and the due fine amount is Rs 500 crore.

“Till 12 noon on the first day, after the announcement was made, we have received Rs 5 lakh pending fine amounts through Paytm. People wanting to pay fines can go to any of the 48 traffic police stations, avail the services on the first floor of the Traffic Management Centre, Bangalore One Centres and violations outside the city can be paid through KarnatakaOne. They can also make the payment to traffic officers available on the road," Salem was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Speaking exclusively to News18 recently, Saleem, had said that technology has its advantages and India’s tech hub Bengaluru saw its effective use when the city traffic police introduced artificial intelligence (AI) to ease congestion on roads. It not only filed the highest number of traffic violations in the world, but also earned crores in fines.

Saleem has been tasked with removing the city’s “terrible traffic" tag.

The use of AI helped the traffic police register 1,04,00,000 violations in just one year, which is the highest recorded in any city of the world, and earn Rs 180 crore in fine collection. “This shows that our enforcement mechanisms are robust. We can effectively book violators and also give the people of Bengaluru the ease of comfortable and safe travel,” he had said.

Bengaluru’s crippling traffic had become a major concern for the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government. In November, he said his government’s top priority was to re-haul and professionalise traffic management in Karnataka’s capital city.

