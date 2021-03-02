Hurun Global Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani 8th Richest in World, Elon Musk Takes Top Spot

Reliance Industries chairman and India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is eighth on the Hurun Global Rich List 2021 published on Tuesday as his total wealth surged by 24 per cent over the past one year to $83 billion, or close to Rs 6.09 lakh crore, as per the report. Ambani has been listed as the second richest in Asia.

Globally, Tesla’s Elon Musk has got the top spot on the list for the first time as he added a massive $151 billion during the year to take his net worth to $197 billion. Amazon.com Inc. boss Jeff Bezos came second with a staggering $189 billion in net worth.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Henness, the world’s largest luxury-goods company, with a net worth of $114 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $110 billion and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $101 billion rounded out the top five line-up.

Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher, said that despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, the year saw the biggest wealth increase of the last decade. “A stock market boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year,” he said.

The world added 421 billionaires in a year, taking their total number to a record 3,288, according to the 10th Edition of Global Rich List. Despite the pandemic, the total wealth of all billionaires across the globe surged 32 per cent during the period under review to $14.7 trillion.

India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 live in India. Apart from Ambani, the other Indians who found a place on the rich list are – Gautam Adani & family (rank 48 with Rs 2.34 lakh crore wealth), Shiv Nadar & family (rank 58 with Rs 1.94 lakh crore wealth), Lakshmi N Mittal (rank 104 with Rs 1.40 lakh crore wealth), and Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute (rank 113 with Rs 1.35 lakh crore).

India last year added billionaires at a similar rate to the US – 50 compared with 69. “Indian wealth creation is dominated by cyclical/ traditional industries compared to tech driven wealth creation in USA and China. When the tech driven wealth creation reaches full potential, India could potentially beat USA in terms of the number of billionaires”, said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher of Hurun India.