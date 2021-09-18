 Husband and Wife Die by Suicide in UP’s Unnao

A husband and wife died by suicide in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after the bodies of the couple recovered from the rented house they were living in by the neighbours on Friday evening.

According to Unnao Police, bodies of the couple were recovered from their rented house in Kotwali area under Gangaghat police station jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Raju and his wife. A senior police officer of Gangaghat police station said, “The neighbours of the deceased couple, after knowing about some foul smell emanating from the rented house, first tried to contact them over the phone. As there was no response to the phone calls they informed the police.”

“Neighbours in the presence of the police broke open the door. On entering the house, the couple were found hanging dead from the roof,” added the officer. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, according to the officer.

“Prima facie it seems the couple died by suicide, however we are investigating the case from all angles,” said Sadar Circle Officer Kripa Shankar.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the rented house and an FIR for unnatural death has been filed in the case. According to the police, the neighbours informed that the couple was living happily and there was no trouble between them. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

The couple in their suicide note had written three names and their contact numbers. The note was written in Hindi. “The couple did not mention the reason behind taking the extreme step in the suicide note. Three names with contact numbers were mentioned on the note. The couple in the note asked people named to be contacted and informed. On the note they also wrote Ram Ram to all,” added the police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here