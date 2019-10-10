Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Husband, Father-in-law Held after Woman Commits Suicide, Kills Children in Maharashtra

28-year-old Seeta Vavia, who was married to Rajesh Vavia, is said to have been driven to commit suicide and kill her children as she was being ill-treated by her in-laws.

Updated:October 10, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Husband, Father-in-law Held after Woman Commits Suicide, Kills Children in Maharashtra
Image for representation.

Thane: The husband and father-in-law of a woman, who allegedly ended her life after killing her two children in Maharashtra's Thane city, have been arrested from Gujarat on charges of abetment of suicide, police said on Thursday.

Seeta Vavia (28), who was married to Rajesh Vavia (30), a resident of Rapar town in Gujarat's Kutch district, allegedly hanged to death her two children, aged four and five years, from the ceiling of her parents' house in Kavesar here on September 1.

She then committed suicide by hanging herself, a police official said. A suicide note was then found at the spot in which she purportedly held her husband and in-laws responsible for killing the children and herself, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's parents against her husband and in-laws, the police launched a probe into the incident. In the FIR, the parents of the woman, who got married in November 2011, claimed that they had in the past approached the police several times to complain about the ill-treatment meted out to her by her in-laws, but in vain, Kasarwadavali police station's investigating officer P N Ugale said.

They also moved court against their daughter's in-laws, he said, quoting the First Information Report (FIR). The parents also mentioned in the FIR that the local police in Gujarat did not support the victim, and they also named a police officer from there as an accused, for allegedly siding with her in-laws, he said.

Based on the probe, a team of Thane police went to Rapar in Gujarat and arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law Khimji Vavia (56), a local BJP activist, on Tuesday night, Ugale said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention), he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram