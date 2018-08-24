'Husband', Friend Arrested Months After Raping Minor on Holi in Thane

Two people, including the victim's husband, were arrested for allegedly raping a ‘newly-married’ minor on Holi in March this year, police said.An official said that the incident happened on March 14 when the 17-year-old victim, along with her ‘husband’, had gone to a relative's place in Badlapur. According to the complaint filed by her mother this week, a relative came and gagged the victim with a handkerchief and raped her in the presence of her ‘husband’ who allegedly abetted the crime, the official said.The complaint has also alleged that the victim's ‘husband’ threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone including her parents, the official added.Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that Badalpur West police arrested the main accused and the victim's ‘husband’. The spokesperson said that the two had been charged under relevant sections of the IPC for rape and criminal intimidation and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had also been invoked since the victim is a minor.A police official said that sections under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act could also be invoked against those who got the victim married despite she being a minor.