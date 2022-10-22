CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » India » Husband Hacks Wife to Death With Axe in Jaipur Over Quarrel
1-MIN READ

Husband Hacks Wife to Death With Axe in Jaipur Over Quarrel

PTI

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 10:09 IST

Jaipur, India

A case of murder has been registered against the husband at the woman's father's complaint, police said.(Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

A case of murder has been registered against the husband at the woman's father's complaint, police said.(Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The accused, Ramkaran Meena, hit his wife Sunita with an axe in their house in Bilod village in Raisar area of Jaipur, they said. She died on the spot.

A 22-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Jaipur district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accused, Ramkaran Meena, hit his wife Sunita with an axe in their house in Bilod village in Raisar area of Jaipur, they said. She died on the spot.

Primary investigation revealed that the couple quarrelled often and the woman had been living with her parents for nearly four months.

She had returned to her husband’s house two days back, police said. A case of murder has been registered against the husband at the woman’s father’s complaint, police said.

The husband is absconding and is being searched for, they added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 22, 2022, 10:09 IST
last updated:October 22, 2022, 10:09 IST