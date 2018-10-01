GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Husband, In-Laws Burn Woman to Death For Failing to Get Car in Dowry In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Parul was set on fire on Sunday and was declared dead at a hospital. All accused are on the run.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Husband, In-Laws Burn Woman to Death For Failing to Get Car in Dowry In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry dispute at Nagla Jasoi village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Parul was set on fire on Sunday and was declared dead at a hospital. According to a complaint filed by her father, Parul's husband and in-laws had harassed her for failing to fulfil their demand for a private car in dowry.

A case has been registered against her husband Vijay Kumar, father-in-law Vinod, mother-in-law Rekha and brother-in-law Chottu. All the accused are on the run, the police said.

Parul got married to Vijay Kumar one-and-a-half years ago.
